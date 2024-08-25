Yoong powers Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to conquest in Indian Racing Festival season opener

Chennai, Aug 25 (PTI) Alister Yoong of Malaysia secured the win for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in Round 1 of the Indian Racing League here on Sunday.

Beginning from pole position, the 21-year-old Yoong, son of former Formula 1 driver Alex, saw off an early challenge from Akhil Rabindra of Hyderabad Blackbirds, who eventually settled for P2.

“I had a beautiful car today. Absolutely no issues. So, yeah, I had a good start, and it is nice to win,” Yoong said.

Gabriela Jilkova of the Czech Republic, representing Goa Aces JA Racing, finished third after an impressive drive.

Meanwhile, in the F4 India Championships, 19-year-old Barter virtually ruled the event, as he won Race 2 by over 18 seconds before also winning Race 3 as convincingly.

Barter was at his aggressive best in the second race, starting from P15 and making it to P1 in just seven laps. His fierce pace took him well clear of the pack.

Fellow Australian Isaac Demellweek of Chennai Turbo Riders and India’s Divy Nandan of Ahmedabad Apex Racers finished next to him.

In the following race, Barter had a great start again and enjoyed a lead of over 10 seconds before the Safety Car was deployed after an on-track incident. Upon resumption, Barter sealed a comfortable win.

Behind the Aussie, South Africa's Aqil Alibhai of Hyderabad Blackbirds settled into P2 ahead of Ruhaan Alva for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to finish in that order.

Three Indians, Jaden Rahaman Pariat, the Race-1 winner yesterday, Divy Nandan and Abhay Mohan, took the fourth, fifth and sixth spots, respectively.

The results (Provisional): Indian Racing League -- Race-2 (Driver B – 25mins+1 lap): 1. Alister Yoong (Malaysia, Goa Aces JA Racing) (27mins, 15.226 secs); 2. Akhil Rabindra (India, Hyderabad Blackbirds) (27:19.810); 3. Gabriela Jilkova (Czech Republic, Goa Aces JA Racing) (27:35.127).

Formula 4 Indian Championships (Race-2, 25mins+1 lap): 1. Hugh Barter (Australia, Godspeed Kochi) (27:06.573); 2. Isaac Demellweek (Australia, Chennai Turbo Riders) (27:25.297); 3. Divy Nandan (India, Ahmedabad Apex Racers) (27:29.102).

Race-3 (25mins+1 lap): 1. Hugh Barter (Australia, Godspeed Kochi) (27:06.536); 2. Aqil Alibhai (South Africa, Hyderabad Blackbirds) (27:10.134); 3. Ruhaan Alva (India, Shirachi Rarh Bengal Tigers) (27:11.549). PTI AYG ANE