You can't always blame top order, one match doesn't define them: Richa Ghosh

Visakhapatnam, Oct 10 (PTI) The Indian women's cricket team's mis-firing top order batters have been defended by its wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who said that the scratchy outings in the ongoing ODI World Cup do not define them.

Despite playing on a rather easy-paced track, India's top batters failed to fire for the third successive time in the World Cup as the team lost by three wickets to South Africa here on Thursday.

The side was reeling at 102 for six after Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues fell in quick succession. Ghosh (94) then repaired the innings in the company of tail-end batters to take India to 251, but South Africa scaled the target in a tense chase.

"First, about the top order -- they're all very good players. One match doesn't define them. Anything can happen in cricket; it's our job to do our best every time. You can't always put the blame on the top order," said Ghosh in the post-match press conference.

"Secondly, we never gave up on the match -- we played till the last ball and tried to get as many runs as possible.

"I think the turning point came in Kranti's over -- that one six and one four she (Nadine de Klerk) hit really changed the momentum. Otherwise, everything was under control. We kept playing good shots till the end," she added.

Ghosh said the team will review the result, but it has not affected its confidence ahead of the important match against Australia on Sunday.

"We'll sit down and review -- see what went well, where we can improve, and how we can keep learning every day. There'll be a meeting for that. One game won't change our mindset.

"We'll plan things step by step during practice sessions and stay positive. Whatever lessons we got from this match, we'll carry them forward," she noted.

The match might not have gone in India's favour, but Ghosh displayed her adaptive skills during her 77-ball knock. The 22-year-old had to make some quick runs at death against Pakistan in Colombo, but here she had to knuckle down and rescue her side against South Africa.

Ghosh was delighted to perform both the roles for the team.

"When I went in to bat, a few wickets had already fallen, so I had to build a partnership. I was discussing with Amanjot (Kaur) how we could take the innings deep and build from there.

"Even with Sneh (Rana), it was the same -- how to make a partnership and, if we got the chance, to go for our shots," she said.

Ghosh added 51 runs for the seventh wicket with Amanjot, and then milked 88 runs for the eighth wicket with Rana as India recovered to post a fighting total which was ultimately not enough.

"I never really plan anything. I just wait for my opportunity. Whatever situation I get, I try to adapt and place myself according to that.

"That's my job. I just think that however many overs are left, I'll try to play through and finish the match," she said.

So, how different is it to don the role of a finisher after playing up in the batting order in the initial stages of her career? "I don't think much about my batting order -- it doesn't matter whether I come in early or late. Whatever opportunity I get, I try to make the most of it. I don't think I changed anything from my normal game.

"If the ball was in my zone, I went for the shot; if not, I tried to rotate the strike as much as possible And because everyone trusts me, I think that gave me confidence too," she detailed. PTI UNG PM UNG PM PM