You have shown your calibre, what culture you come from, how tough you are: Sreejesh tells Vinesh

Paris, Aug 10 (PTI) Celebrated Indian hockey player PR Sreejesh on Saturday hailed Vinesh Phogat's resilience and composure, saying the wrestler displayed remarkable courage in the face of adversity and was "laughing" when they met here on Saturday.

The 29-year-old wrestler was debarred from the women's 50kg freestyle final in the Paris Olympics for being 100gm above the prescribed limit in the morning weigh-in, after which she appealed in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal.

A decision on the appeal is awaited.

"She was laughing when I met her at the village, but I know that she was hiding that feeling with that smile. It's quite hard for any sportsperson," said Sreejesh during the hockey team's felicitation at the India House here for retaining the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal.

"In spite of everything that happened to her, the way she fought back and showed sportsmanship is a big thing -- the way she came back, fought back, and reached the final. It was shocking news for all of us. It was terrible news.

"We are together, and I will pray for her positive result so that we get another silver." The ad-hoc division of the CAS will take some more time to deliberate on Vinesh's appeal and will announce its decision only on August 13.

"It's a mental trauma, but I hope she will manage it. She is an example for everybody in our country, not just in wrestling but in any sport. This is what we want," Sreejesh said.

"Win or lose, you are a star. You have done your job to showcase to the world what calibre you have, what culture you come from, and how tough you are. She showed that. She may or may not have won a medal, but she has won the hearts of 1.4 billion Indians.

"It's the hard work of an athlete's entire life to win a medal for their country. It's a tough situation, but I believe that she's a fighter," added Sreejesh.