You have to be ready a little earlier when facing tearaway bowlers: Abhishek Sharma

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Being ready to counter the pace of tearaway bowlers early was the key for Abhishek Sharma in his blazing record-breaking century against England in the fifth and final T20I, and the remarkable feat, he said, would have gladdened the heart of his mentor Yuvraj Singh.

The irresistible Abhishek toppled records en route a 54-ball 135, the second-fastest century and the highest score by an Indian batter in T20Is, as the hosts crushed a lacklustre England by 150 runs at the Wankhede Stadium to take the series 4-1 here on Sunday.

"It's a special one, coming for the country, always a great feeling. When I see it's my day, I always try to go from the first ball. And the way the coach (Gautam Gambhir) and the captain (Suryakumar Yadav) have treated me from the first day.

"They've always wanted this intent, they've always backed me. When the opponents are bowling 140, 150-plus, you have to be ready a little earlier. Just react to the ball and play my shots. When you're hitting a world-class bowler over the covers (off Jofra Archer), it's always great, but I really liked the shots against (spinner) Adil Rashid as well.

"Probably he (mentor and former India batter Yuvraj Singh) should be happy today. He's always wanted me to bat into the 15th, 20th over, and I've tried to implement that," added Abhishek.

Shivam Dube, who scored 30 with the bat, also took two crucial wickets, said his all-round contribution in the win was very special.

"It feels great when you contribute as an all-rounder, which I have been doing for a long time. I was really excited to bowl. I could not do that in the last match, but I knew I would be bowling today." Dube said he implemented Abhishek's advice in letter and spirit.

"He (Abhishek) told me the wicket was good, play your shots. I didn't want to bring the run rate down, so I just played my shots. (Bowling coach) Morne Morkel has helped me with my angles. I got the opportunity today with the ball and I delivered well," Dube, who had suffered a concussion in the previous match, added.

Player of the Series, Varun Chakravarthy was happy that besides his bowling his fielding was also appreciated by the Wankhede crowd.

"I'm happy that the fielding also drew some applause, and the team has been emphasising on improving the fielding standards, and I've been working hard with the fielding coach.

"This is the best I've bowled, but lot of scope to improve, there were a few (bad) balls, I should not have bowled them. It was just the matter of bowling the right ball at the right time, that's what I was working on.

"This is very special, I would like to dedicate it to my son and my wife and my parents. I'd like to thank Surya and GG (Gambhir) for backing me as well." India skipper Suryakumar Yadav lauded Abhishek.

“I'm very happy for his family as well, they must have enjoyed his innings. It was great.” On spinner Varun Chakravarthy’s good effort on the field, he said: “He's been relentlessly working hard with our fielding coach Dilip sir, whenever he gets time in our practice sessions.

“Today he put his hand up and said he wants to field in the outfield, and you saw the results.” England skipper, Buttler said there were some areas the boys needed to improve.

"We're disappointed to lose the series, but we've done some things well and some things we want to improve on. We want to keep committing to this style of cricket and execute better.

"We're disappointed to lose the series, but we've done some things well and some things we want to improve on. We want to keep committing to this style of cricket and execute better.

"India are a fantastic side, especially at home, and we're better for the experience, the experience of great crowds like this at the Wankhede. Some of the guys' bowling performances -- even today, Brydon Carse and Mark Wood were outstanding. I've seen a lot of cricket, and I thought Abhishek's innings today was one of the best," he added.