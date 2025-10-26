Young all-rounder Vats shines again, steers Haryana to second win in a row

Rohtak, Oct 26 (PTI) Left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Parth Vats starred once again with a fifer to guide Haryana to a commanding nine-wicket victory over Tripura in their Group C Ranji Trophy match here Sunday.

The 21-year-all-rounder produced his second consecutive Player-of-the-Match performance, this time with the ball with a match haul of eight wickets as Tripura were bowled out for 47 in their second essay, that left the hosts with an easy target of 16 runs to achieve.

Haryana chased down the target in 4.3 overs and now have 12 points from two matches.

Vats, who bagged 3/14 in the first innings, claimed a maiden five-wicket haul in first-class cricket, finishing with 5 for 14 as Tripura second innings lasted for 19.1 overs with only two batters' getting to double digits.

Earlier, Tripura's left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh ran through Haryana’s first innings with a career-best 7 for 66, but his effort could not prevent Haryana from taking a slender 32-run first-innings lead after Tripura posted 126.

Vats had made a stunning debut against Railways with scores of 52 and an unbeaten 110 and was adjudged PoM in their 96 runs win in Surat.

Sharma bags nine in big Services win ====================== Services on Sunday completed a dominant eight-wicket victory over Assam at Tinsukia, with left-arm spinner Arjun Sharma claiming nine wickets that earned him the Player of the Match award following an extraordinary opening day.

Resuming the second innings at 56/5, Assam lasted less than nine overs on Sunday as Services' bowlers continued their relentless assault, being bowled out for 75.

The target of 71 was comfortably chased in 13.5 overs with eight wickets intact.

Services now have 13 points from two matches.

Sharma had taken a hat-trick in the first innings on a historic day when Services’ Mohit Jangra also achieved the feat, marking the first time two bowlers have taken hat-tricks in the same Ranji Trophy match.

Sharma was once again incisive and returned with figures of 4/20 from 9.3 overs, running through the tail. Only three Assam batters, including overnight batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar, reached double figures.

Amit Shukla provided excellent support with 3/6 from six overs, triggering Assam's second-innings collapse.

Shukla accounted for key wickets including overnight batter Sibsankar Roy, who added no runs to his overnight total, while keeper-batter Ghadigaonkar top-scored with 25.

Sharma and Shukla bowled in tandem to wrap up the innings in 29.3 overs.

The seeds of the victory were sown on the opening day when Services’ bowlers recorded the unprecedented feat of two hat-tricks.

Assam had earlier managed a slender first-innings lead of two runs after Services posted 108, thanks to Riyan Parag's 5/25 and Rahul Singh's 4/44.

Services' lost two wicket in their paltry chase falling to local star Parag (2/31) but a brisk 20 not out from eight balls by Ravi Chauhan, alongside Mohit Ahlawat's 16 not out guided the visitors past the modest target.

Brief Scores At Rohtak: Tripura 126 and 47; 19.1 overs (Sridam Paul 18; Parth Vats 5/14, Nikhil Kashyap 3/29). Haryana 158; 43.1 overs (Dheeru Singh 40; Swapnil Singh 7/66) and 18/1 in 4.3 overs. Haryana won by nine wickets. Points: Haryana 6, Tripura 0.

At Tinsukia: Assam 103 and 75; 29.3 overs (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 25; Arjun Sharma 4/20, Pulkit Narang 2/20). Services 108 and 73/2 (Riyan Parag 2/31). Services won by eight wickets. Points: Services 6, Assam 0. PTI TAP AT AT