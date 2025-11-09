Young batter Hasan Nawaz released from Pakistan squad after poor form

Lahore, Nov 9 (PTI) Pakistan’s upcoming batter Hasan Nawaz was on Sunday released from the national one-day and T20 squads for the bilateral series against Sri Lanka and the Tri-series because of poor form.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Sunday that Hasan Nawaz has been told to go and play in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first class tournament.

The PCB said opener Fakhar Zaman will replace Hasan in the T20 squad for the Tri-series with Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe from November 17.

There will, however, be no replacement for Hasan in the ODI squad for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting on November 11 in Rawalpindi as Abdul Samad is playing for the Pakistan Shaheens in the Asia Cup rising stars.

Samad was already selected for the Tri-series.

Head coach Mike Hesson confirmed after Pakistan’s 2-1 one-day series win over South Africa here on Saturday that Hasan had been told to go and play in domestic first class cricket.

A reliable source said Hesson was not impressed with the young batter's ability to learn and improve himself, and felt he lacked the experience of first class cricket.

The 23-year-old Hasan has played just 12 first class matches since 2023, focussing more on white ball cricket, particularly the T20 format.

Hasan played in the T20I series against South Africa but failed to get going. He also played in the first ODI against the Proteas but failed to impress. PTI Corr PDS PDS PDS