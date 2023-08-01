Young Indian batters must learn to pace innings in one-day format, feels Pragyan Ojha

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Former spinner Pragyan Ojha feels the current lot of young Indian batters must learn to pace their innings while the team remains on experimentation mode ahead of the ODI World Cup at home.

India lost five wickets while successfully chasing a moderate 114 against the West Indies in the first ODI with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli sitting out of the game.

A below part effort with the bat in the second ODI led to an unexpected loss.

“It is very important to address a few things. The batters who are new should know how to pace their innings — that is the biggest challenge I see now,” Ojha told the media during an interaction organised by Jio Cinema.

“In 2011, India had players who knew exactly how to pace their innings and what their roles were. But because of so many injuries and changes, this is a different challenge which the Indian team is facing right now,” Ojha added.

Ojha, who played 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and six T20Is for India, said the unavailability of some key players like Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul could hamper the team’s preparation for the World Cup.

“When you talk about 2011, most of them had played 70-80 odd games. (But) every time it will not be easy to have all senior players available. That is the reason why India is facing different challenges,” he said.

Ojha praised Kuldeep Yadav for having clarity in mind and working on his strength as a spin bowler, and added that Indian spinners could play a vital role in the World Cup.

“When you look at the guys like Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Akshar Patel or maybe Yuzvendra Chahal, you have got two all-rounders and two quality spinners.

“They have enough experience to exploit the conditions in India on the home soil, and they know what is to be done on these kind of pitches,” he added. PTI DDV BS BS