Young Indian goalkeeper Som Kumar joins Slovenian Club NK Radomlje

Bengaluru, Feb 4 (PTI) Young Indian goalkeeper Som Kumar has joined NK Radomlje, a club competing in Prva Liga, the top tier league of Slovenian football.

This marks a significant step in 19-year-old Kumar's career as he becomes the only Indian footballer with a professional contract in Europe currently.

Standing at 6'3, shot-stopper Kumar, known for his agility and quick reflexes, spent the last season with Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters, before mutually agreeing to part ways with the team in pursuit of international opportunities.

Kumar has earlier spent four years in Slovenia before moving back to India in 2024.

Speaking about the move, Kumar said, "I am thrilled to join NK Radomlje and take this next step in my career. Playing in a top-flight European league is a dream come true for any Indian, and I am excited to go back to Slovenia and am eager to learn, grow, and contribute to the team's success. I look forward to meet the team in training." Kumar also appreciated Kerala Blasters FC for the opportunity the club gave him. "I would also like to take this moment to thank Kerala Blasters for showing immense belief in me, giving me the opportunity to represent and play for a prestigious club like KBFC, known for its pure passion. I had a great learning experience this past season.

"I also want to thank the management, coaching staff, my colleagues and most importantly the club fans who have embraced me and supported me through the year/season. I learnt a lot from this opportunity, and I will carry these lessons with me to Europe." NK Radomlje, based in Domžale, competes in Slovenia's premier football division and has been key in developing young talent. The club expressed confidence in Kumar's potential and believes he will add value to their squad.