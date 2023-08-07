Young Jamshedpur FC face strong Mumbai City FC challenge

Kolkata, Aug 7 (PTI) All eyes will be on the young and new-look Jamshedpur FC side when they take on Indian Super League Shield winners Mumbai City FC in a Durand Cup group B fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Tuesday.

The 27-member Red Miners are here under head coach Steven Dias with a plethora of local talent and is led by 22-year-old Jitendera Singh, who was part of India's Under-17 World Cup team in 2017.

They also have 23-year-old Sheikh Sahil, a former Mohun Bagan midfielder.

“We are looking forward to the Durand Cup. It's going to be a good experience for the young lads," Dias said.

"The whole squad is excited to play with the best teams in the country and with every competitive minute they gain, it provides a great opportunity for them to learn and grow. We will give our best to win against all the teams in our group.” For the Islanders under Des Buckingham, it remains to be seen which players and combination they go with on Tuesday.

Gaurs wary of resurgent Shillong Lajong ========================= Smarting from their 4-0 rout against North East United FC, Shillong Lajong FC would be desperate to bounce back when they face FC Goa in a group D match in Guwahati in Tuesday's other match.

The Shillong side were done in by Assam boy Parthib Gogoi's hat-trick and their defence would look to make amends and avoid an early exit.

The the 25-member squad announced by the Gaurs under head coch Manolo Marquez has enough firepower to prevail over the best in India on their day.

Besides Moroccan Noah Sadaoui, the Gaurs will also have exciting young Indian attacking talent like Muhammed Nemil and Devendra Murgaokar to watch out for.

“We want to win the Durand Cup and start our league campaign on a strong note. Playing as many games as possible, qualifying for the semi-finals or the finals and so on will benefit us greatly,” Manolo said.

Matches: Shilllong Lajong FC vs FC Goa (Guwahati; 3pm); Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC (Kolkata, 6pm) PTI TAP TAP PDS PDS