Young Malewar, seasoned Patidar flay North East as Central Zone pile up 432/2 on Day 1

Bengaluru, Aug 28 (PTI) Vidarbha's Ranji Trophy hero Danish Malewar and the experienced Rajat Patidar made a mockery of a below-par North East Zone attack with respective tons as Central Zone raced to 432 for 2 in 77 overs before rain stopped play, on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy quarter-final here on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Malewar, who scored a big hundred in the Ranji Trophy final last season, was on a career-best 198 not out while RCB's IPL winning skipper Patidar was more belligerent of the two in his 96-ball-125 on a day when they hit 56 boundaries between them.

Malewar, closing in on his maiden first-class double hundred, cracked 35 fours apart from a six while Patidar hit 21 fours and three maximums.

Malewar and Patidar came together when opener Aryan Juyal (60 batting) was forced to retire hurt after being struck in abdominal region, adding 199 runs for the second wicket in a little over 28 overs at a quick clip.

Malewar, who is also nearing 1,000 runs in his 10th first-class game, was in a league of his own as his third First-Class hundred featured as many as 20 boundaries, the last of which brought up his three-figure mark.

Patidar moved into the 90s with three back-to-back reverse sweeps off his counterpart Rongsen Jonathan (0/130 in 15 overs) and in his next over, hit a crunchy cover drive to complete his 14th First-Class hundred.

He finally got out while trying to sweep against pacer Pheiroijam Jotin, caught at deep square leg boundary by Ankur Malik.

Once Patidar was dismissed, Malewar was joined by his Ranji teammate Yash Rathod as they added another quickfire 85 runs for the unbroken third-wicket stand. Rathod was unbeaten on 32 when rain stopped play.

Brief Scores: Central Zone 432/2 in 77 overs (Dinesh Malewar 198 batting, Rajat Patidar 125) vs North East Zone. PTI KHS KHS DDV