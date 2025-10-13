Young Shorna Akter lifts Bangladesh to 232/6 against SA

Visakhapatnam, Oct 13 (PTI) Young all-rounder Shorna Akter's blistering 35-ball 51 not out lifted Bangladesh to a challenging 232 for six after a slow start against South Africa in their Women's World Cup match here on Monday.

Before the 18-year-old Shorna stepped on the accelerator, Sharmin Akhter (50 off 77 balls) and captain Nigar Sultana (32 off 42) added 77 runs for the third wicket to anchor the Bangladesh innings after a start, when the boundaries were hard to come by.

Shrona struck three sixes and as many fours, and was involved in an entertaining 37-run stand with Ritu Moni (19 not out off 8).

Earlier, with both openers Fargana Hoque (30 off 76) and Rubya Haider (25 off 52) overcautious in their approach, Bangladesh needed 16 overs to reach 50.

When Rubya sought to break free with a slog sweep against spinner Chloe Tryon, she ended up dragging the ball from outside off to Nadine de Klerk at mid-on, giving South Africa their first breakthrough.

Bangladesh suffered a big blow when their top batter Fargana was adjudged trapped in front of the wicket after she tried to paddle sweep left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Confident that Fargana got an edge, the South Africans appealed for a caught behind verdict and went upstairs, but the batter was instead given out lbw after it became clear on review that there was no connection with the bat or glove and the ball was hitting the off-stump.

In came Sultana, and she straightway went back to cut Mlaba through point for a four.

Sharmin Akhter collected two boundaries off Masabata Klaas in the next over while Sultana, taking advantage of an attacking field, rocked back to slap Mlaba through covers for a four.

The Bangladesh skipper then employed the lat cut against Nadine de Klerk to get her another boundary as her team reached 100 in the 30th over.

Both Sharmin and Sultana continued to clear the ropes on and off as Bangladesh reached 150 with a boundary in the 40th over.

Shorna and Ritu Moni then propped up Bangladesh with their big hits. PTI AH AH BS BS