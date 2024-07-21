Young striker Alan Saji joins FC Goa

Margao, Jul 21 (PTI) FC Goa on Sunday signed a multi-year contract with young Indian striker Alan Saji ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

The 18-year-old Saji has appeared for the Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) academy in numerous national and international tournaments.

Saji has also played for RFYC during the Sanix Cup in Japan earlier this year, as the event is generally dubbed Asia's best youth football tournament.

Besides making it to the Sanix Cup Team of the Tournament, he was among the goal-scorers against the U-21 sides of Kerala Blasters and Dempo SC during the Reliance Foundation Development League.

“Joining FC Goa is a dream come true for me. I’ve always aspired to train and play alongside experienced players, and I am thrilled at the opportunity to learn and grow with them," Saji said after inking the deal with the Gaurs.

“I’m aware that FC Goa have closely followed my career so far, and their belief in my potential made this an easy decision.

"The club’s style of play is similar to what I’ve been accustomed to at RFYC, making this the perfect environment for me to showcase my abilities and continue developing as a footballer," he added.

Meanwhile, Goa head coach Manolo Marquez, who was appointed as the Indian head coach on Saturday, said, “Alan Saji is an exceptional talent with a great future. He is fast, brave, very clever in the box, and has a very good aerial game.

"He has developed remarkably, and we will give him a great platform to hone his skills further. It is, of course, a step-by-step process, but he has the qualities to be an important player for not just the club but also for India in the years to come."