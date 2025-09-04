Youngest MPCA president Mahanaryaman's focus firmly on state cricket

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Mahanaryaman Scindia wants to pull all his energies on improving cricket in Madhya Pradesh rather than harbour governance ambitions in the BCCI after becoming the youngest president of state body MPCA. Taking charge of the body once led by his grandfather Madhavrao Scindia, and father, Jyotiraditya Scindia, the 29-year-old wants to create an impact across all age-group levels.

“Well, I see myself right now clearly focusing on Madhya Pradesh. I think I’ve got a huge mandate. I don’t want to eat more than I can chew. So I’d like to try and focus on what I have in my hand right now and start creating impact on that level. Whatever comes ahead, comes ahead,” he told PTI Videos.

Talking about Scindia family's legacy in MP cricket, he said: "It’s a position my grandfather held and created a lot of impact in terms of nurturing talent, spotting talent and giving them the opportunity.

"It’s a position where my father played a huge role in creating processes and professionalising cricket administration in MPCA. So for me, combining those two and adding more value to what my grandfather and father have done is immense pressure and immense responsibility." Scindia believes his age brings an advantage.

“Being young, you come with fresh ideas, especially because India today is a very young country, 60–70% of our population is under the age of 35.

"So coming in with that mentality and having a balanced team with different kinds of experience and exposure, I think, will add a lot of change and a lot of impact to MPCA,” he said.

For him, the foundation of progress lies in the districts and in focusing more on women's cricket.

“The areas of focus for me are primarily going to be in pushing and promoting district-level cricket. You have a very good example in Indore and maybe even Gwalior, where club competitions between districts are very omnipresent. I think I’d like to replicate that across the state,” he said.

Scindia's immediate task will be overseeing preparations for the ICC Women’s World Cup beginning on September 30. Indore is one of the host cities.

“Preparations are on. On my first day, we already had a meeting with the police, the commissioner’s team, and the municipal corporation. Gave them a fair understanding of what the expectations are.

"...Seeing if there are any loopholes in security within the stadium. All of these aspects have already been looked into. The second, of course, will now be delivering on the execution of the match itself,” he said. PTI HN BS BS