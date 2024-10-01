Youngster Maaya Revathi upsets fouth seed Arunkumar Prabh

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Maaya Revathi produced a scintillating performance to upset fourth-seed Arunkumar Prabh 6-1, 6-1 in the first round of the 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old from Tamil Nadu lost the first game of the opening set but came back strong and used her swift movements and sublime net play to break Lakshmi's serve.

She continued her momentum, winning the next five games in a row to clinch the first set.

Revathi, who holds the record for the longest ITF Juniors winning streak, was even better in the second set, breaking her opponent's serve in the first game and quickly taking a 2-0 lead.

Second-seed Manish Sureshkumar of Tamil Nadu also made a fine start to the tournament in the men's singles category as he defeated Jagmeet Singh of Haryana to reach the second round.

In other men's singles first-round matches, Telangana's Theertha Shashank defeated Shivank Bhatnagar of Delhi 6-4, 6-2, while Manipur's Bhusan Haobam beat Suraj R Prabodh of Karnataka 6-1, 7-5.

Pooja Inghale of Maharashtra got the better of Telangana's Nirali Padaniya 6-3, 6-1 in the women's singles category. Seventh seed Maharashtra's Sejal Bhutada defeated Vidhi Jani or Gujarat 6-0, 3-6, 7-5 in a thriller.