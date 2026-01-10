Youth power is foundation of developed India: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who also holds the Labour and Employment portfolio, on Saturday said youth power would be the foundation of a developed India and that the country will march towards a brighter future despite global challenges.

Inaugurating the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, a platform that brings together thousands of youngsters from across the country for brainstorming on ideas for a developed India, Mandaviya said much like the government in power, the citizens too have responsibilities.

"Youth power is the foundation of a developed India. You, the youth, are the future of the nation. To build a developed India, we must abandon the mindset of slavery. To achieve a developed India, we must move forward without fear," he said.

"If we want to build a developed India, we must advance step by step. When one individual takes a step forward, another is inspired to follow. But when 140 crore people take one step forward together, India moves 140 crore steps ahead," he added.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to make India a developed nation, Mandaviya said every citizen has to be an active participant in this effort.

"Our duty is towards the nation. Just as we have expectations from the country and the government, every citizen also has duties towards the nation," he said.

"We must reflect on where this sense of duty comes from. We must understand how to align our lives with the national objective." Speaking as the Labour and Employment minister briefly, Mandaiya said India has managed to beat the global slowdown despite the COVID-19 shock to economy.

"India is moving forward with an economic growth rate of 7 to 8 percent. This is not merely economic growth. Economic growth leads to employment opportunities," he said.

"When people earn more, their income rises and consumption increases. When consumption increases, demand grows. When demand grows, manufacturing expands. When manufacturing expands, employment is generated," he explained.

He then cited the low unemployment rate of the country.

"I say this with responsibility, as the Employment Minister of the Government of India. Today, India's unemployment rate is below 3.5 percent. This is a major achievement for the country," he said. PTI SG PM PM ATK