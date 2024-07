Jamshedpur, Jul 31 (PTI) Chennaiyin FC went down fighting to the Indian Army by a solitary goal in their Durand Cup opener here on Wednesday.

Indian Army striker Liton scored the winner in the 42nd minute.

Chennaiyin FC will look to bounce back quickly from the loss when they take on Jamshedpur FC on August 4 in their second group game. PTI KHS KHS KHS