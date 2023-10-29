Yuki-Cash pair stuns top seeds Olivetti and Galloway to win Brest Challenger

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) India's Yuki Bhambri and his British partner Julian Cash stunned top seeded French-Brit pair of Albano Olivetti and Robert Galloway to win the men's doubles title at the Brest Challenger tournament in France on Sunday.

Advertisment

The second seeded Yuki-Cash duo scored a battling 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-5 win over their opponents.

This was the third Challenger title for Yuki, and the 31-year-old Indian and his partner collected 100 ATP points and Euro 6845.

While Olivetti and Galloway walked away with Euro 4050 and 60 ATP points.

Advertisment

In the semifinals on Saturday, Yuki and Cash had beaten fourth seeds Sander Arends of Netherlands and Mexico's Miguel Angel Varela 6-3, 6-7 (8), 10-7.

Earlier in July, Yuki had won his maiden ATP Tour title at Mallorca, Spain, in the company of South Africa's Lloyd Harris.

They had defeated Dutch-Austrian pair of Robine Hasse and Philipp Oswald 6-3, 6-4. PTI UNG AH AH