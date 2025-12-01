Yuvraj, Ahlawat, Gandas to lead strong field at Jaipur Open golf

Jaipur, Dec 1 (PTI) Domestic regulars, including Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat and Manu Gandas, will vie for honours when the Rs 1 crore Jaipur Open golf tournament begins at the Rambagh Golf Club here on Tuesday.

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) event will feature a field of 126 professionals.

The tournament boasts several leading Indian names such as PGTI Ranking leader Yuvraj Sandhu, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Arjun Prasad, Veer Ahlawat, Manu Gandas, Om Prakash Chouhan, Angad Cheema, Khalin Joshi and Ajeetesh Sandhu.

Among the prominent foreign challengers are Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain and Md Somrat Sikdar, along with Stepan Danek of the Czech Republic, Italy's Federico Zucchetti, Nepal’s Subash Tamang and Uganda’s Joshua Seale.

Jaipur-based professionals in the field include Prakhar Asawa, Vishal Singh, Girraj Singh Khadka, Abhyudaya Rawat, Rishi Raj Singh Rathore and Hemendra Choudhary.

The Pro-Am event played on Sunday was won by the team led by professional Shamim Khan with a nett score of 52.6. The amateurs on the team were Rajendra Jakhar, Shankar Prashar and Ankur Thakur.