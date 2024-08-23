Yuvraj and Khalin tied fifth in ADT's Ciputra Golfpreneur

Jakarta (Indonesia), Aug 23 (PTI) The Indian pair Yuvraj Sandhu (68-72-65) and Khalin Joshi (68-71-66) at 11-under were tied fifth after the third round at the Ciputra Golfpreneur tournament on the Asian Development Tour.

Vanchai Luangnitikul of Thailand held off his playing partners by a single stroke in the third. His six-under 66 managed to hold a slender lead going into the final round on 17-under par. His earlier round performances were 68-65.

While Rahil Gangjee (73) and Sunhit Bishnoi (70) at 4-under each were T-33, Aman Raj (73) at 1-under was T-47. However, Akshay Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Saptak Talwar and Pukhraj Gill missed the cut.

Matthew Cheung (66-67-67) of Hong Kong at 16-under was second, whereas Ekpharit Wu (66-68-67) of Thailand at 15-under was tied third, with Liu Yung-hua (69-68-64) of Chinese Taipei tied third.

Behind Sandhu and Joshi, who were T-5, Minhyeok Yang (68) of Korea at 10-under was in seventh place along with the Thai pair of Kammalas Namuangruk (69) and Chanat Sakulpolpaisan (70). PTI Corr AYG TAP