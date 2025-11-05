Yuvraj conducts cricket clinic in Hong Kong under Laureus 'Sport for Good' initiative

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) World Cup-winning former India batting star Yuvraj Singh has lauded the Laureus 'Sport For Good' initiative as part of which he is conducting a cricket clinic in Hong Kong along with former England skipper Andrew Strauss.

Yuvraj, a two-time World Cup winner for India, and Strauss are conducting the clinic at the local Hong Kong Cricket Club on Wednesday. Young players will receive group coaching and advice from the two legends as part of the 'Sport for Good' mission.

"I have been a Laureus Ambassador since the time I stopped playing. It's a been a great association. As you know I have a Cancer foundation and programme that Laureus runs is Sport For Good, I think it is a great way to bring people together," Yuvraj told PTI during an interaction.

"Sport has power to change the world, power to change mindset and it is great to bring communities together to play any sport, just to unite them and do something good," he added.

This is the first time that Yuvraj has come to Hong Kong as a Brand Ambassador for Laureus and he says he is smitten by the "amazing city".

"This is my first time in Hong Kong. It is an amazing city. I am looking forward to interacting with young talent and if you talk about Hong Kong as a national side, all the Asian sides are doing pretty well.

"If you look at all the ICC tournaments where they have to qualify, all the Asian teams are getting better -- Hong Kong, Nepal and Oman.

"I can see cricket improving, the more they get better facilities, cricket is going to improve, good to see that," he said.