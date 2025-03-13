Yuvraj guides India Masters to IML final

Raipur, Mar 13 (PTI) India rode on a power-packed half-century from Yuvraj Singh and a four-wicket burst from left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem to beat Australia by 94 runs and enter the International Masters League (IML) final here on Thursday.

After being invited to bat, India Masters rode on skipper Sachin Tendulkar's 42-run knock before Yuvraj Singh's vintage hitting powered them to a daunting 220 for 7.

Unfazed by the early losses of Ambati Rayudu (5) and Pawan Negi (11), Tendulkar stood firm, rolling back the years with impeccable timing and elegance.

At the other end, Yuvraj made an emphatic start, launching a colossal six over midwicket to announce his arrival.

Ben Hilfenhaus struck, bringing Tendulkar's sublime 30-ball knock, laced with seven boundaries, to an abrupt halt.

But Yuvraj was at his vintage best, as he stepped on the accelerator, sending Bryce McGain into the stands thrice in one over to bring up a whirlwind 26-ball fifty. New The fireworks continued as Yusuf Pathan walked in and launched a towering six over long on, while Binny ensured the onslaught continued as India raced to 199 for 4 by the 18th over.

The India Masters duo's effort to go ballistic in the final two overs, however, did not bear fruit as Daniel Christian packed back both Binny and Yusuf in a span of four deliveries to apply the brakes.

In reply, Australia Masters' chase was derailed by three quick wickets inside the powerplay, with Vinay Kumar starting off proceedings by getting rid of the dangerous Shane Watson (5) cheaply before dismissing Shaun Marsh (21).

Brief Scores: India Masters: 220 for 7 (Sachin Tendulkar 42, Yuvraj Singh 59, Stuart Binny 36, Yusuf Pathan 23; Xavier Doherty 2/30, Daniel Christian 2/40) beat Australia Masters 126 all out (Ben Cutting 39, Ben Dunk 21, Shaun Marsh 21; Shahbaz Nadeem 4/15, Vinay Kumar 2/10, Irfan Pathan 2/31) by 94 runs. PTI SSC BS BS