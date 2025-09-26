Yuvraj Sandhu best Indian after first round in Taiwan

New Taipei City, Sep 26 (PTI) Yuvraj Sandhu carded a two-over 74 to emerge as the best-placed Indian after the opening round of the Mercuries Taiwan Masters held at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club here on Friday.

He was placed T-31 along with Indian American player Manav Shah at the Asian Tour event.

The other Indians in the field are Shiv Kapur at T-66 (76), Rashid Khan at T-77 (77), SSP Chowrasia at T-100 (79), Ajeetesh Sandhu at T-100 (79), Rahil Gangjee at T-108 (80) and Viraj Madappa at T-117 (82).

With the projected cut at three-over par, majority of the Indian contingent must pick up the pace if they hope to avoid an early end to the week.

Atiruj Winaicharoenchai of Thailand led the field after shooting a round of five-under 67. Winaicharoenchai made five birdies, one eagle and two bogies in his first round.

Thai golfer Jazz Janewattananond made six birdies and two bogies to card four-under 68 and lie at second place.

George Kneiser of USA and Yuta Yoshikuwa of Japan were tied third after carding rounds of two-under 70.

The four players tied for fifth with a score of one-under 71 were Scott Hend, Suradit Yongcharoenchai, Itthipat Buranatanyarat and Joel Stalter.

Only eight players were able to break par on a challenging first day. PTI Cor ATK