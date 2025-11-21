Yuvraj Sandhu canters to seven-stroke win for third title in Digboi

Digboi, Nov 21 (PTI) Yuvraj Sandhu returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion on Friday, cruising to a commanding seven-shot victory for his third title at the IndianOil SERVO Masters here.

Yuvraj (65-69-66-69), who enjoyed an impressive six-stroke lead after round three, shot a determined three-under 69 in round four to total 19-under 269 for the week.

The 28-year-old from Chandigarh, who suffered two straight heartbreaks in playoffs, thus clinched his fifth win of the season and further built on his lead in the PGTI Order of Merit.

Yuvraj, the wire-to-wire champion, secured the winning cheque of Rs 15 lakh to take his season earnings to Rs 1,21,67,100 as he now enjoys a lead of over Rs 29 lakh in the PGTI Ranking.

Jamal Hossain (68-73-70-65) of Bangladesh, last year’s winner, fired the final day’s lowest score of 65 to jump six spots from his overnight tied eighth to second position at a total of 12-under 276.

Deven Bhumij of Digboi, the only local professional to make the cut, ended the week in 54th place at 10-over 298.

Shaurya Bhattacharya (67), Saptak Talwar (69) and Veer Ahlawat (70) finished tied third with totals of 11-under 277. PTI ATK TAP