Yuvraj Sandhu extends lead to two shots on day two of PGTI Players

Hosur (Tamil Nadu), Aug 20 (PTI) Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Sandhu produced a second-round score of four-under 67 to extend his lead to two shots at the PGTI Players Championship here on Wednesday.

PGTI Order of Merit leader and last week's winner Sandhu (63-67), the overnight leader by one shot, moved his total to 12-under 130 at the halfway stage.

Olympian and Pune golfer Udayan Mane (67-65) returned the day's lowest score of 65 to leapfrog eight spots to tied second place at 10-under 132 .

Nepal’s Subash Tamang (64-68) continued in tied second place after shooting a 68 in round two at the Clover Greens Golf Course & Resort near Hosur in Tamil Nadu.

The cut was declared at one-over 143. Fifty-seven professionals and one amateur made the cut.

Bengaluru-based teenager Veer Ganapathy was the only amateur to make the cut. He was placed tied 21st at a total of three-under 139.

Sandhu, a three-time winner this season on the PGTI, had an up and down front-nine as he collected three birdies and bogeys each.

However, the 28-year-old international winner made amends on the back-nine by picking up four birdies to power ahead of the rest.

Sandhu had a good day with the wedges and drove the Par-4 15th green to set up a two putt for birdie there.

"I had a late finish in round one and the travel time back to my hotel was a lot. Then somehow, I didn’t get good sleep last night. All of this took a toll on my body so I would say that I was not at my physical best today," said Sandhu.

"I had a slower start today than what I was expecting as the body took some time to recover. But I'm happy that I hung in there and still shot a decent score," he added.

Mane made a move on day two courtesy an eagle and seven birdies that came at the expense of three bogeys. He nearly had a hole-in-one on the 14th where his tee shot landed an inch from the hole.

He also drove the green on the 15th for an eagle-two and on the 13th for a birdie.

Subash Tamang, the 2023 All India Amateur champion, was placed tied second along with Mane. Tamang, searching for his maiden title, mixed six birdies with three bogeys. PTI AT AT UNG