Yuvraj Sandhu finishes T-43 in Taiwan

Taipei City, Sep 29 (PTI) Indian golfer Yuvraj Sandhu shot 2-over 74 to finish Tied-43 at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters as majority of the players struggled on the final day and under par rounds were just a few.

The Taiwan Golf and Country club has proved a challenge all week as scoring was difficult.

Sandhu made four birdies, three bogeys and one triple bogey in his final round of the week.

The Indian made an early bogey on the third hole and followed it up immediately with a birdie on the fourth. He repeated the same cycle on the ninth and 10th holes before dropping three shots on the 12th hole.

Consecutive birdies on the 15th and 16th holes saw him mount a short lived resurgence only to end the round with a bogey on the final hole. He finished the week with a total score of 10 over par.

Rattanon Wannasrichan carded a final round of 1-over 73 to hold off all his challengers and win the Mercuries Taiwan Masters by one stroke. The Thai made three birdies and four bogeys in the final round to end the week at five under par.

Suradit Yongcharoenchai finished in second place as Atiruj Winaicharoenchai struggled on the final day and fell down the leaderboard to T-4.

Yongcharoenchai carded a final round of 1-under 71 with three birdies, four bogeys and one eagle for a total score of four under for the week.

Winaicharoenchai shot 5-over 77 for a final score of one under par. This round included six bogeys, one double bogey and three birdies.

The best round on the final day was played by Sarit Suwannarut who carded 5-under 67 to close the week at one over par and finish within the top 10. Only six players closed the week with a below par total. PTI Corr AT AT