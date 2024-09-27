Yuvraj Sandhu lies T-2, Indians start well in Taipei

Taipei, Sep 27 (PTI) India's Yuvraj Sandhu got off to a superb start with a 7-under 65 that placed him tied second after the first round of the Yeangder TPC golf tournament in Taiwan.

Sandhu, who was one of the early starters from the first tee, had three birdies in the first four holes and turned in 3-under. Then over the last seven holes, he had five birdies, one bogey and one par for a brilliant 65.

He was one behind Thailand's Suteepat Prateeptienchai, who blasted an eight-under-par 64 to take the lead after the first-round.

The leader had an eagle, seven birdies and one dropped shot at Linkou International Golf & Country Club.

Chinese-Taipei's Wang Wei-hsuan, who also carded a 7-under 65, shared the second spot with Sandhu.

Indians had a good day as Ajeetesh Sandhu (67) and Karandeep Kochhar (67) were tied sixth while Shiv Kapur (68) was T-14.

Among other Indians, Rashid Khan (70) was T-46, Gaganjeet Bhullar (71) was T-67, SSP Chawrasia (75) was T-128, S Chikkarangappa (76) was T-137 and Varun Chopra (82) was T-150. Indian-American Manav Shah (70) was T-46.

Sandhu, like Suteepat, is an ADT graduate – although he came through from the ADT last year, after finishing eighth on the merit list with one victory.

He played in this event 12 months ago, soon after winning on the ADT at the Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament in Indonesia.

"Game is good. I am confident but do have a few nerves. Quite far from home, of course. As I played here last year so I knew what to prepare for,” Sandhu said.

He has been struggling this year and missed the past six cuts, but he is still enjoying his debut season on the Asian Tour.

"I have a lot of friends who have graduated from the ADT to the Asian Tour,” he explained.

"I have a lot of friends who have graduated from the ADT to the Asian Tour," he explained.

"I am comfortable here, it is great fun, it is competitive. Every shot matters on the Asian Tour. I am grateful for being here and I am blessed to be playing golf on a weekday, what more can I ask for." He is a six-time winner on the Professional Golf Tour of India.