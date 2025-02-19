Yuvraj Sandhu, Manu Gandas enjoy two-shot advantage at halfway stage

Ahmedabad, Feb 19 (PTI) Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Sandhu and Manu Gandas of Gurugram enjoyed a two-shot advantage at the halfway stage of the Rs 1 crore Gujarat Open here on Wednesday.

Yuvraj (32-34), winner of the PGTI season-opener last week, and Manu (31-35), a former winner at Glade One Golf Resort & Club, were placed atop the leaderboard with identical totals of six-under 66 as they carded second-round scores of 34 and 35 respectively.

Saptak Talwar (34-34) of Greater Noida posted a second straight 34 to be placed third at four-under 68.

Defending champion Abhinav Lohan (36) and Ahmedabad’s Varun Parikh (34) were both placed tied 10th at two-under 70.

The first two rounds of the event consisted of nine holes each.

After the completion of 18 holes on Wednesday, the cut was applied at even-par 72.

Fifty-two professionals made the cut.

The third and fourth rounds will now consist of 18 holes each.

The tournament will be played over a total of 54 holes.

The par for the course in the first two rounds was 36.

The par for the course in the third and fourth rounds will be 72.

Sandhu produced two birdies on day two to rise one spot into the joint lead.

Overnight leader Manu continued on top of the pack as joint leader as a result of his two birdies and one bogey. PTI ATK TAP