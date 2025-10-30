Yuvraj Sandhu moves to sole two-shot lead after round three

Pune, Oct 30 (PTI) Yuvraj Sandhu came up with a terrific six-under 65, the day's best card in tough conditions, to grab a two-shot lead after the third round of The Poona Club Open here on Thursday.

Sandhu (65-67-65), the PGTI Order of Merit leader and pre-tournament favourite, had a total of 16-under 197.

Shaurya Bhattacharya (69-63-67), a winner on the PGTI this year, kept himself in contention with a round of 67 that placed him second, two shots behind the leader at 14-under 199.

Former PGTI No. 1 Manu Gandas (67-69-66) posted a 66 to end the penultimate round in third place at 11-under 202.

Shivendra Singh Sisodia and Jairaj Singh Sandhu made up the top five as they were both placed tied fourth at eight-under 205.

There was a two-hour delay in the start of play as a result of the overnight rain. Play began at 10 am local time on Thursday.

Veer Ahlawat, the reigning PGTI Order of Merit champion, occupied tied sixth position at seven-under 206.

Pune's Rohan Dhole Patil was the highest-placed among the local professionals as he was tied 20th at two-under 211.

Sandhu, a four-time winner this year, began his day with a bogey on the third but came roaring back with seven birdies over the next 12 holes.

The 28-year-old finally ended the day with a bogey and a birdie on the last three holes. He made two long birdie conversions, drove the green on the Par-4 ninth hole and scored birdies on all the three Par-5 holes. PTI ATK AT