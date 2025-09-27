Yuvraj Sandhu only Indian to make cut in Taiwan

Taipei City, Sep 26 (PTI) Yuvraj Sandhu was the lone Indian to make the cut at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters, carding a second-round 2-over 74 for a total of four over par. He is currently tied 36th.

Scoring was high on the Asian Tour this week, with the cut set at five over par. Sandhu, who started on the front nine, made three bogeys and one birdie before improving on the back nine with two birdies and two bogeys to close the day at two over par.

The other Indians who missed the cut this week were, Viraj Madappa (82-69), Shiv Kapur (76-77), Rahil Gangjee (80-74), S.S.P. Chowrasia (79-75), Ajeetesh Sandhu (79-77) and Rashid Khan (77-82).

Indian American Manav Shah also missed the cut, finishing at six over par after a second-round 4-over 76, one stroke short of qualifying.

Opening day leader Atiruj Winaicharoenchai extended his advantage to two strokes after a second-round 2-under 70, moving to seven under par. His round featured four birdies and a double bogey.

Scott Hend and Suradit Yongcharoenchai are tied for second at five under par, both shooting 4-under 68.

Rattanon Wannasrichan (72-68) is fourth, Jeunghun Wang (72-69) fifth, while five players, including Jazz Janewattananond, share sixth place. PTI TAP