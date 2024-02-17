Yuvraj Sandhu shoots 67 in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 17 (PTI) Playing his first full season on the Asian Tour, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu turned in a fine round of 4-under 67 to move up to tied 12th place after three rounds at the Malaysian Open here on Saturday.

The Chandigarh player who gained a card through the Asian Development Tour had five birdies against one bogey in his 67 after rounds of 70-64 on the first two days.

Three of his five birdies came on par-5s, and his lone dropped shot came on the Par-4 13th.

As Yuvraj rose, SSP Chawrasia added a 68 to get to 11-under and T-20 with rounds of 69-65-68.

Veer Ahlawat, the first round co-leader dropped to T-28 as he carded 70 in the third round and is now 10-under, while Honey Baisoya (70-66-70) at 7-under is T-56 and S Chikkarangappa (69-66-73) is T-66.

Canadian Jared Du Toit, 28, who graduated from the Asian Tour Qualifying School last month, shot a fine nine-under-par 62 to take the third-round lead in the USD 1 million event.

His tournament total of 17-under gives him a one-stroke lead from joint-overnight leader Australian Kevin Yuan, who fired a 68, the same score as John Catlin from the United States, who is one shot further back – in the curtain raiser for the Asian Tour's 2024 season.

Spain's David Puig fired a 62 and is tied for fourth place, three off the lead, with Korean Bio Kim and Deyen Lawson from Australia, who both shot 66s, and England's Steve Lewton, in with a 68.

The other co-leader at the start of the day Khavish Varadan from Malaysia slipped back with 72 and is five off the pace, along with compatriot Ervin Chang, who carded a 69. PTI Cor AH AH