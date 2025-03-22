Yuvraj Sandhu shoots 67 to move into Top-10 in Macau

Macau, Mar 22 (PTI) Yuvraj Sandhu turned in another fine round at 4-under 67 and moved into the top-10 at the International Series at Macau on Saturday.

Sandhu, a winner on the Asian Development Tour, had two birdies on each side of the Macau Golf and Country Club and one bogey on 11th.

He is now 9-under after rounds of 69-65-67.

While Sandhu is the best Indian in the field, the next best was Gaganjeet Bhullar (73) at 2-under total and T-46, while Anirban Lahiri (72) was 1-under for three rounds and T-53. Shiv Kapur (79) was 78th.

Patrick Reed and Carlos Ortiz reached 16-under and shared the 54-hole lead.

Reed, who has led since day one, shot a three-under-par 67, while Ortiz returned a 66.

They lead on 16-under by three from Germany’s Dominic Foos and American Jason Kokrak, who both returned 65s.

Australia’s Lucas Herbert is two strokes further back, in an event that will see the top three secure places in The Open Championship to be held this year at Royal Portrush.

Spain’s Sergio Garcia and Zimbabwean Kieran Vincent both carded 69s and are tied for sixth, six behind the frontrunners.

Nick Voke of New Zealand is a shot further back in a nine-man group on nine under after shooting a 64, the lowest round of the day.

Defending champion John Catlin from the United States shot a 68 and is in joint 38th position on four under. PTI Corr UNG