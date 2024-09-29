Yuvraj Sandhu top Indian at T-23 in Taiwan

Taipei City (Taiwan), Sep 29 (PTI) Yuvraj Sandhu, who had a great start to the week, finished as the top Indian in tied 23rd place after closing it with 3-under 69 at Yeangder TPC in Chinese Taipei.

After his first round of 65, Sandhu was tied second but slipped on the second and third days with 71-74, before finishing with 69 for a 9-under total.

Among other Indians, Karandeep Kochhar (67-68-73-73) was unable to keep up the good start over the first two days and ended T-32. Ajeetesh Sandhu (67-72-69-73) was also T-32 and Shiv Kapur (68-70-72-77) ended T-63.

Thailand's Suteepat Prateeptienchai put the finishing touches to a classy wire-to-wire win after signing off with a three-under-par 69 for a two-shot victory.

After a brilliant week, the 31-year-old Thai finished the USD 1million event on 21-under, holding off Asian Tour number one John Catlin, who claimed second place after a typically strong closing 65. The American had an explosive start, making birdie on his first five holes.

Miguel Tabuena from the Philippines was outright third, one shot back, following a 70, while Lee Chieh-po from Chinese-Taipei was fourth, another stroke behind, after a 67, at Linkou International Golf & Country Club. PTI Cor AH AH