Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat, Shaurya to tee up at Vishwa Samudra Open

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Leading Indian professional golfers Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat and Shaurya Bhattacharya will compete at the Vishwa Samudra Open, starting here Tuesday.

Arjun Prasad, Angad Cheema, Manu Gandas and Om Prakash Chouhan are the other prominent Indian golfers who will present their challenge at the Rs 2 crore event at the Delhi Golf Club.

The foreign challenge will be led by the likes of Sri Lankan N Thangaraja, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain, Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, and American Koichiro Sato.

Indian cricket legend and PGTI President Kapil Dev is the tournament host. PTI AT AT PDS PDS