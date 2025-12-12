Yuvraj Sandhu wins Vishwa Samudra Open, seals DP World Tour berth

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) A determined Yuvraj Sandhu, coming back from a heartbreaking runner-up finish last week, dominated proceedings with a final round of six-under 66 to register a thumping eight-shot win at the Vishwa Samudra Open golf tournament here on Friday.

The Chandigarh-based Sandhu (73-69-66-66), who shot a second straight bogey-free 66, totalled 14-under 274 for the week.

As a result, Sandhu picked up the winner's cheque worth Rs 30 lakh to take an unassailable lead in the PGTI Ranking with his season's earnings moving to Rs 1,61,67,100.

With the win, the 28-year-old emerged as the 2025 PGTI Order of Merit champion and sealed his berth on the DP World Tour for next year.

Sandhu's impressive sixth victory of the season helped him match the PGTI record for most titles in a season set by Manu Gandas in 2022.

He also equalled the record for the lowest winning total at DGC (14-under 274) set by Viraj Madappa in 2021.

N Thangaraja (73-66-75-68) of Sri Lanka finished a distant runner-up at six-under 282 following his last round of 68.

Thangaraja collected the runners-up cheque of Rs 20 lakh to move up two spots to second place in the PGTI Ranking.

Akshay Sharma (five-under 283), Manu Gandas (three-under 285) and Rashid Khan (two-under 286) finished third, fourth and fifth respectively. PTI APA AH AH