Yuzi or Kuldeep could be used in game against Afghanistan: Dravid

Bridgetown (Barbados), Jun 19 (PTI) India head coach Rahul Dravid on Wednesday indicated that one among wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal could be included in the playing XI in their T20 World Cup Super Eight match against Afghanistan on Thursday, looking at the conditions, which seem conducive for slow bowlers.

India had relied predominantly on its pace bowling arsenal at the Nassau County Stadium in New York as the drop-in pitches there had uneven bounce, which aided the quicks.

"It's tough to leave anyone out. New York had pace bowlers conditions... slightly different. We might need something different here (in Barbados). Yuzi (Chahal) or Kuldeep (Yadav) could be used here," said Dravid, while interacting with the media on the eve of the Super Eight game.

"We are lucky to have players with all-round abilities. We had eight batters but we (also) had seven bowling options," he added.

Dravid also added that India will be flexible with its batting order and change it as per the situation.

"Each situation is unique. Can't set it in stone. I believe in flexibility. The Pakistan game we moved Axar (Patel), specifically thinking around it... Rishabh (Pant) up the order (at No. 3), lots of thinking goes into it. I don't think in Tests (cricket), we will have that flexibility. In T20s where it is a lot about match-ups, you see it happening more (flexibility in batting position)." Match-up in cricketing lingo means when a bowler or a batter holds sway over a particular player in the opposition.

At a crucial moment when India were struggling at 19/2 with both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in the dressing room, Axar was promoted at No. 4 and he made a useful 20 off 18 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan in a league game.

Dravid added it felt nice coming to the West Indies for the Super Eights.

"Lovely to come to Caribbean and play cricket. Couple of practice sessions. We are prepared. Afghanistan are a very dangerous side. Their players play more in leagues than our players. They are not a team to be taken lightly. Deservingly in Super 8."