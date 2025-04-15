Yuzvendra Chahal's 4/24 inspires Punjab Kings to 16-run win over KKR in IPL thriller

Mullanpur: Yuzvendra Chahal led a stunning comeback for Punjab Kings with brilliant figures of 4/28 as the hosts defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs in a low-scoring Indian Premier League thriller here on Tuesday.

After restricting PBKS for 111 inside 16 overs, KKR looked set for a comfortable win reaching 60 for two in seven overs.

Chahal then ran through KKR middle-order to hand Punjab an unlikely but thrilling win as KKR were all out for 95 in 15.1 overs.

Earlier, Punjab Kings collapsed from 39 for no loss to 111 all out in 15.3 overs with Harshit Rana taking 3/25 while Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine claiming two wickets apiece.

Priyansh Arya (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (30) fired at the top but the hosts suffered a collapse to be bowled out for 111 for the second lowest score among all teams this season.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 111 in 15.3 overs in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 30; Harshit Rana 3/25, Varun Chakravarthy 2/21, Sunil Narine bagged 2/14) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 95 in 15.1 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 37; Marco Jansen 3/17, Arshdeep Singh 1/11, Yuzvendra Chahal 4/28) by 16 runs.