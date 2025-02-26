Zadran's ton guides Afghanistan to 325/7 against England in Champions Trophy

Lahore: Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran slammed 177 runs, his highest one-day total, and shared a 103-run partnership with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi as they scored a massive 325 for 7 against a listless England in their Champions Trophy match here on Wednesday.

Zadran notched up his total off 146 deliveries, while Shahidi struck 40 off 67 balls after Afghanistan were left struggling at 37 for 3 in the ninth over.

Zadran also shared a 72-run stand for the fifth wicket with Azmatullah Omarzai (41 off 31 balls) and a 111-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Mohammad Nabi (40 off 24 balls) while building a strong total.

England pacer Jofra Archer accounted for the top-order, returning figures of 3/64 in his 10 overs.

Earlier, Shahidi opted to bat first.

England made just one change, bringing Jamie Overton in place of injured Brydon Carse, while Afghanistan remained unchanged.

Brief scores:

Afghanistan 325 for 7 in 50 overs

(Ibrahim Zadran 177

Hashmatullah Shahidi 40

Azmatullah Omarzai 41

Mohammad Nabi 40

Jofra Archer 3/64

Liam Livingstone 2/28).