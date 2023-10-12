Zaka Ashraf looking to explore ways to 'promote cricket relations'

Lahore, Oct 12 (PTI) The chairman of the PCB's cricket management committee, Zaka Ashraf, is hoping to meet with top officials of the Indian board in Ahmedabad and explore ways to "promote cricket relations" between the two countries.

Ashraf is leaving for Ahmedabad on Thursday night on the invitation of the BCCI to watch the highly-anticipated World Cup match between and India World Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board in a handout said that BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, had extended a warm welcome to the PCB chairman who will also be meeting with members of the Pakistan squad too.

Ashraf said that he had spoken to Shah on Wednesday.

"We both discussed how the forthcoming match is an opportunity to explore ways in which we can further enhance and promote the cricketing relations between our countries," said Ashraf.

"I find it essential to show my unwavering support for our team on this grand stage. The players have put in immense hard work and dedication to reach this point, and I am confident that they will give their best to make us proud." This will be the first visit by any PCB chairman to India since 2016.

Ashraf had also visited India in 2012/13, when he was the chairman of the PCB, for a bilateral series. PTI Cor AH AH