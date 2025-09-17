Zaman, Afridi take wobbly Pakistan to 146/9 against UAE in Asia Cup

Dubai, Sep 17 (PTI) Junaid Siddique (4/18) and Simranjeet Singh (3/26) shared seven wickets between them but Shaheen Afridi's 14-ball 29 and a half-century from Fakhar Zaman took Pakistan to 146/9 in their Asia Cup Group A match here on Wednesday.

After putting in the opposition to bat first in a contest which started one hour late from the scheduled time due to Pakistan arriving late to the stadium, UAE produced a fine show despite Fakhar Zaman’s 36-ball 50.

Zaman’s half-century notwithstanding, Afridi's late strikes including a 20-run final over helped Pakistan get to a respectable score in this clash, which is crucial for both the teams for sealing a spot in Super Four stage.

Brief scores: Pakistan 146/8 in 20 overs (Fakhar Zaman 50, Shaheen Afridi 29 not out; Junaid Siddique 4/18, Simranjeet Singh 3/26) vs UAE. PTI DDV ATK