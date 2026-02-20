Zampa takes four wickets as Australia bowl out Oman for 104

Pallekele (Sri Lanka), Feb 20 (PTI) Seasoned leg-spinner Adam Zampa led the way with four wickets as Australia's bowlers fired in unison to bundle out Oman for 104 in their inconsequential final group league fixture of the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Zampa ended with excellent figures of 4/21, while Xavier Bartlett and Glenn Maxwell took two wickets apiece, as Oman collapsed without a fight in 16.2 overs.

Wasim Ali top-scored for Oman with 32 off 33 balls.

Already out of the Super 8s contention, Australia opted to field and tasted success on the first ball of the match, when Xavier Bartlett's sharp incoming delivery went through the gap to shatter Aamir Kaleem's stumps.

After Bartlett's four dot balls, Karan Sonavale came down the track and smashed a fuller delivery through mid-off to open Oman's account with a boundary.

In what would prove to be an eventful first over, Glenn Maxwell dropped a sitter at second slip after Bartlett induced an edge from Karan with a late outswinger.

Oman Skipper Jatinder Singh skipped down the track to drive Marcus Stoinis through covers for a four and, in the next over, he made room for himself to cut Bartlett for a boundary.

Karan Sonavale welcomed Nathan Ellis into the attack with a boundary off a slower ball, managing to clear the mid-on fielder by some distance.

However, Ellis struck in the very next ball, the batter chopping a quick delivery on to the stumps after attempting to play the cut shot.

Jatinder got a boundary off Bartlett with a fine shot through cover-point, but the bowler had the last laugh with an excellent delivery that crashed into the stumps and there was no footwork from the captain, the wicket leaving Oman in a spot of bother at 39 for three in five overs.

Hammad Mirza showed his class as he smoked a Cameron Green ball over point for a six to help Oman to 47 for three at the end of powerplay.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh continued with Bartlett, and Mirza and Wasim Ali got a four each, following which experienced leg-spinner Adam Zampa was introduced and he succeeded in his first over.

Even as Mirza looked to go the back foot, Zampa bowled one that skidded off the pitch to hit the stumps.

Maxwell then made amends for his drop catch with two wickets.