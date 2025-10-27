Zampa to miss start of T20I series against India, Sangha drafted in

Melbourne, Oct 27 (PTI) Top Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa will miss the start of the five-match T20 International series against India due to personal reasons with Cricket Australia drafting Tanveer Sangha in the squad.

The series begins on Wednesday in Canberra.

According to a report in 'ESPNcricinfo', Zampa is expecting his second child with wife Harriet.

The 23-year-old Sangha has featured in seven T20Is for Australia, picking up 10 wickets with his leg-spin. A regular with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL), Sangha has not played an international match since 2023. He had made a memorable debut against South Africa, returning figures of 4 for 31.

Sangha was also part of the Australia A squad that toured India earlier this year, claiming seven wickets in the three one-dayers against India A. He is currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing One-Day Cup, with 10 wickets from four matches for New South Wales.

Zampa had missed the first ODI against India in Perth but played the next two matches. Australia won the three-match ODI series 2-1 after clinching victories in the first two games.

The five T20Is will be played in Canberra (Oct 29), Melbourne (Oct 31), Hobart (Nov 2), Gold Coast (Nov 6) and Brisbane (Nov 8). PTI ATK APA APA