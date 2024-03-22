Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Christchurch, Mar 22 (PTI) Zara Anand of India remained in the race for a top-10 finish after ending up on tied-12th at the end of a windy third day of the 44th Queen Sirikit Cup.

Zara nailed a birdie on the 18th and after her round of 2-over 74, she is 8-over with rounds of 73, 77, 74.

The 16-year-old’s teammates – Vidhatri Urs (79-77-73) was tied 21st and Heena Kang (85-76-74) was tied 27th.

With one more day to go, the Indian Golf Union’s team has a chance to move up from their current team position of eighth place.

The Clearwater Golf Course has been playing tough with windy and cold conditions and no player is now under par.

Sarah Hammett of Australia shot 76, the worst of three scores for her team in the third round, but she still leads the individual standings thanks to her 67 on the second day and the first round 74.

Hammett leads the individual standings on one-over 217.

Hammett is one shot in front of Soomin Oh (76-73-69) and two ahead of Hyosong Lee (76-71-72) and New Zealander Vivian Lu (76-74-69), who are joint third on 219.

Going into the concluding round on Saturday, the two powerhouses Korea and Australia are locked together at the top of the leaderboard on two-over 434.

Between them, Korea (22) and Australia (nine) have won 31 of the previous editions of the Amateur Ladies Asia-Pacific Invitational Golf Team Championship that was launched in 1979.

After 54 holes here, Korea and Australia hold a four-stroke lead over Japan with hosts New Zealand a further shot back in fourth. PTI Corr UNG