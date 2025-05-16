Zara finishes creditable seventh at Queen Sirikit Cup; India are fifth

Miyazaki (Japan), May 16 (PTI) Young golfer Zara Anand put up a solid and consistent show through the week to finish sole seventh, helping India seal a fifth-place finish at the Queen Sirikit Cup, here.

The young star, who shot 73-71-72 on the first three days, carded her best round of the week, a 2-under 70 in the final round at the acclaimed Tom Watson Golf Course at the Phoenix Seagaia Resort.

It helped her finish at 2-under 286 in sole seventh place.

Zara was one of the only eight players who had a under par total over days.

Zara’s efforts helped India finish in the top-5 of the event as Mannat Brar (77-70-78-72) at 9-over 297 was T-19 and Heena Kang (76-78-70-74) at 10-over was T-21st.

Teenager Oh Soo-min of Korea scored a dominant win in the individual section. She shot 69 in the final round after 69-67-62 on the first three days. Her total of 21-under 267 was 11 shots better than Thailand’s second-placed Thai Prim Prachnakorn (67).

Soo-min is just the fifth player to win leading individual honours at the Queen Sirikit Cup on two occasions and only the second to win back-to-back after fellow-Korean Park Hyung-kung (2015, 2016). PTI Corr AT AT