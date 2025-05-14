Zara moves to tied-10th spot at Queen Sirikit Cup golf

Miyazaki (Japan), May 14 (PTI) Zara Anand continued to be the best Indian on show after two rounds of the 45th Queen Sirikit Cup, shooting 1-under 71 on Wednesday to be tied-10th in the individual event here on Wednesday.

Mannat Brar, who shot 2-under 70, had the best second round among the three Indians competing in the tournament.

Zara (73-71) moved from T-12 to T-10 with a two-day aggregate of even-par 144, while Mannat (77-70) rose from T-25 to T-15.

The third Indian, Heena Kang (76-76) is placed tied 28th.

As a team, the Indians are lying fifth, two places up from the first round.

South Korea's Oh Soo-min is leading the individual field at the halfway stage with an aggregate of 8-under 136.

Oh, the defending individual champion and the tournament's top-ranked player, followed her opening round of 69 with a sparkling five-under-par 67, and is leading her nearest opponents by four strokes.

Japan's Aira Nagasawa (69-71) and South Korea's Min Seo Jung (74-66) are tied second at 4-under 140.

In the team event in which the best two daily scores of each of the 13 three-player teams are counted, South Korea posted a formidable second-round aggregate of 11-under 133.

With a 36-hole total of 16-under 272, the Koreans will take a six-stroke lead from overnight pace-setters Japan into Thursday's penultimate round.