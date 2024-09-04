Zara T-5th in girls, Anshul 6th at APGC Junior golf

Manila (Philippines), Sep 4 (PTI) Teenage Indian golfer Zara Anand made a fine start at the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Junior Girls' Championship, carding a 2-over 74 to be tied-fifth here.

The other Indian in the fray, Keerthana Rajeev Nair shot 9-over 81 and was 26th after the first round.

Anshul Mishra (72) was tied-sixth, while Ranveer Mitroo (74) was tied-12th among boys.

In the team event which consists of 28 pairs made up of one male and one female player from each country, European Golf Association Team 1 claimed the day one lead.

Indian Team 2 of Zara and Mitroo was Tied-9th and India 2 with Anshul and Keerthana were T-21.

Hong Kong’s Arianna Lau overcame the light and persistent rain as she started with a 4-under 68. She was three ahead of Korea’s Minseo Jung and Vietnam’s Viet Gia Han Nguyen, who shot 71 each. Korea’s Soomin Oh carded even par 72 and was fourth.

Eight players including Zara carded 74 and were tied fifth.

The 87th world ranked Lau had four birdies and no bogeys. Another bogey-free round came from Nguyen of Vietnam, who had one birdie and 17 pars.

Zara started from the tenth and birdied 13th and the 14th before dropping shots on the 15th and the 18th. She turned in even par.

On the second nine she had three bogeys in four holes, but closed with a birdie on the ninth for a 74.

Among the boys, pride of place on day one went to Tom De Herrypon of France, one of four players in the field representing the European Golf Association (EGA).

The 16-year-old, who earned his place here following a strong performance in the European Young Masters, fired a five-under 67. He had six birdies and one bogey.

He was followed by Chinese Taipei’s Andreas Kuo (69) and Sri Lankan Reshan Akash Algama (69). PTI COR APA