Zimbabwe bowl Oman out for 103

Colombo, Feb 9 (PTI) Pacers Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans grabbed three wickets each as Zimbabwe bowled Oman out for 103 in their T20 World Cup match here on Monday.

Sent in to bat in the Group B match, Oman struggled to get going with Vinayak Shukla top-scoring with 28. Sufyan Mehmood and Nadeem Khan chipped in with 25 and 20 respectively.

Sikandar Raza got the remaining wicket for Zimbabwe after Ngarava (3/17), Muzarabani (3/16) and Evans (3/18) got three each.

Brief Scores: Oman: 103 all out in 19.5 overs (Vinayak Shukla 28; Richard Ngarava 3/17, Blessing Muzarabani 3/16, Brad Evans 3/18). PTI PDS PDS AH AH