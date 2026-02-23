Zimbabwe elect to bowl against West Indies

Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza won the toss and decided to bowl first against West Indies in their T20 World Cup Super Eights fixture here on Monday.

Richard Ngarava replaced Wellington Masakadza in the playing eleven, while Romario Shephard came back in place of Roston Chase in the West Indies team for this game.

Teams: West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk, capt), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikander Raza (capt), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani. PTI AH AM AH AM AM