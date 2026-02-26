Zimbabwe reach 73/2 after 10 overs in record chase of 257 vs India

Chennai, Feb 26 (PTI) Opener Brian Bennett remained unbeaten on 43 as Zimbabwe reached 73/2 after 10 overs in their record chase of 257 in the must-win T20 World Cup clash against India, here on Thursday.

Bennett smashed four fours and two sixes in his 28-ball 43 not out but Zimbabwe still need a herculean effort of 184 runs from the remaining 10 overs.

Returning to the XI, Indian vice-captain Axar Patel struck in his opening over, dismissing Tadiwanashe Marumani who failed to make use of a reprieve by Rinku Singh in the previous over and got out for 20.

Varun Chakravarthy also got a breakthrough dismissing Dion Myers for 6.

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma was back at his explosive best with a 30-ball 55 (4x4, 4x6), while Hardik Pandya bludgeoned a 23-ball unbeaten fifty (2x4, 4x6) as India racked up 256/4 after Zimbabwe opted to bowl.

This was India's highest-ever total in T20 World Cups and also the highest in this ICC showpiece. PTI TAP ATK