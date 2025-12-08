Zoravar finishes seventh as India conclude best ever campaign

Doha, Dec 8 (PTI) Zorawar Singh Sandhu finished seventh in the men's trap final with seven hits in first 10 targets, as India concluded their best-ever campaign at ISSF World Cup Final with six medals, including two gold, here Monday.

World Championship bronze medallist Zorawar was the only Indian representative on the concluding shotgun day at the Lusail Shooting complex.

Zorawar entered the final, which now comprises eight shooters instead of the earlier six as per new ISSF rules, with a score of 119 in qualifying, which gave him the sixth place over 125 targets.

In the 30-shot final, he could not get his act together and was among the first two, alongside Italian Giovanni Pellielo, to bow out.

China topped the standings ahead of India, with four gold and nine medals. USA with their double gold in men's trap and skeet on the day, came third.

Among India's high points of the campaign was a stunning gold by Simranpreet Kaur Brar in the women's 25m pistol and a return to the top of the podium of Suruchi Phogat, who won the women's 10m air pistol gold.

India also registered a first ever double podium finish in an ISSF World Cup Final, when Sainyam took the first of three silver from the campaign for India.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions and Anish Bhanwala in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol were the other silver winners.

India's lone bronze was won by reigning world champion in the men's 10m air pistol, Samrat Rana. PTI AH AH AT AT