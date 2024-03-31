Sunita Kejriwal launches AAP's manifesto for LS polls at Ramlila rally

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita read out her husband’s message from jail on Sunday after hinting that he will remain the chief minister of Delhi.

She also released AAP's manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections which promises free electricity across the country.

Sunita Kejriwal said, "The people of Delhi have faced injustice in last 75 years. We will make Delhi a full state if the INDIA bloc comes to power."

"Mother India is in pain, this tyranny won't work. My husband getting lots of blessings," Sunita Kejriwal said at the rally.

Reading out her husband's message, she said, "If voted to power, the INDIA bloc will fulfil six guarantees, including good hospitals and education.

"If you give opportunity to the INDIA bloc, we will build a great nation," she added.

In a show of opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, INDIA bloc leaders came together at a 'Loktantra Bachao' rally at the Ramlila ground here on Sunday in the backdrop of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren were among the first to reach the Ramlila Maidan.

Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements for the rally with paramilitary personnel deployed at and around the rally venue.

As workers of different political parties started gathering at Ramlila Maidan in the morning, police were busy managing the crowd.

The administration has allowed 20,000 people to attend the rally but police expect the number to exceed 30,000.

In view of the rally, traffic movement has been regulated on several roads and areas in central Delhi, including Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Vivekanand Marg from Minto Road to Kamla Market roundabout, Hamdard Chowk, JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk, and Ajmeri Gate from 9 am to 3 pm.